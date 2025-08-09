Next Article
Alaska might get an earthquake early warning system
Alaska might be getting a high-tech earthquake early warning (EEW) system, thanks to new research from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
If it rolls out, people could get up to two minutes' notice before a big quake hits—enough time to take cover and avoid injuries, especially in areas that see a lot of seismic action.
Challenges in setting up the system
Setting up this system isn't easy—Alaska's rough terrain and remote spots make installing and maintaining sensors tough, plus slow data can mess with alerts.
Researchers are looking at solutions like ocean-bottom seismometers to help.
Still, if they pull it off, this EEW system could make a real difference for public safety in one of the world's most earthquake-prone places.