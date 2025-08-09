Next Article
NASA's Crew-10 mission returns to Earth after 6 months in space
After nearly half a year living and working in space, five astronauts—including Americans Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan's Takuya Onishi, and Russia's Kirill Peskov—have left the International Space Station.
They're riding back to Earth in a SpaceX Dragon capsule, expected to splash down off California's coast on Saturday morning.
Recovery teams will be ready to welcome them home
During their stay, the Crew-10 team ran cool experiments like testing how plants grow and how cells react to zero gravity.
Now, as their capsule re-enters Earth's atmosphere (with big parachutes for a soft landing), recovery teams will be ready to welcome them home.
This mission wraps up NASA's 10th crew rotation with private partners—another step toward making space travel more routine.