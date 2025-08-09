Your Pixel 10 phone might not support physical SIM cards

A recent rumor suggests that the upcoming Pixel 10 series from Google may ditch physical SIM cards in favor of eSIM technology. The speculation, first reported by tipster Evan Blass, claims that the new devices could come with two active eSIM slots instead of a single physical SIM slot. However, it is important to note that this is just a rumor and should be taken with caution.

Device variations eSIMs for Pixel 10, Pro, and Pro XL models The rumored shift to eSIMs would only apply to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL models. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, however, is said to still support a physical SIM card. This information supposedly comes from a leaked marketing video showing the device's SIM tray.

Market impact Potential US-only eSIM shift Blass also hinted that Google's decision to ditch physical SIMs for the Pixel 10 series could be limited to the US market. This means that users outside the US could still get devices with a physical SIM slot. The speculation has already started a debate among users, some of whom are not too keen on this potential change in Google's smartphone lineup.