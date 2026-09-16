Aleph Alpha merges with Cohere in $20 billion deal
Technology
Big news in the AI world: Germany's Aleph Alpha is merging with Canadian company Cohere.
The new team will keep the Cohere name and split its headquarters between Toronto and Berlin.
This $20 billion move is all about building smarter, locally friendly AI that fits different countries' rules and tech needs.
Schwarz Group invests €500 million
Backing this merger is a hefty €500 million investment from Schwarz Group (yes, the folks behind Lidl), plus extra computing power from its cloud service, StackIT.
While Cohere focuses on enterprise AI tools, Aleph Alpha is shifting toward integration software.
The deal still needs regulatory approval, but it highlights how Europe's AI scene, especially after Mistral's recent €3 billion raise, is really heating up right now.