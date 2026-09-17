Alex Karp urges stronger AI regulation, floats nationalizing AI labs
Technology
Worried about how fast AI is moving, Palantir CEO Alex Karp is joining other tech leaders, like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in calling for stronger regulations.
Karp even floated the idea of nationalizing AI labs, saying nationalization may be necessary to address these risks.
Karp wants legal consequences for developers
Karp thinks tech developers should face real consequences, including legal ones, if their AI causes harm.
His comments come after former Anthropic employee Jacob Coxon quit over concerns about where AI might be headed.
Meanwhile, OpenAI admits it's still struggling with issues like data fabrication and wants more transparency, self-reporting, and outside checks to make sure AI lines up with human values.