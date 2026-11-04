Alex Stamos, former Meta security chief, warns Muse AI risk
Technology
Alex Stamos, former security chief at Meta, is sounding the alarm about Muse AI.
On a recent podcast, he called it an "insane" privacy risk because people are sharing things like email logins and credit card information with the AI, which could let it access way more personal info than you might expect.
Experts warn Muse scans private messages
Security experts are also uneasy about Muse's ability to scan private messages, pointing out vulnerabilities that could put your data at risk.
Meanwhile, Meta says Muse runs on its own virtual machine and suggests users limit what they share with it, just to be safe in this fast-moving AI world.