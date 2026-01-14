Alexa Plus upgrade leaves Echo users unimpressed Technology Jan 14, 2026

Amazon just rolled out Alexa Plus to some Echo devices for Prime members, but the reaction hasn't been great.

Instead of smoother conversations, people are noticing slower responses, a less friendly voice, and more promotional messages about Alexa Plus popping up.

Many have taken to Reddit to share their frustration about the forced update—though you can switch back by saying "Alexa, exit Alexa+," you can't avoid the initial upgrade.