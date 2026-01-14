Next Article
Alexa Plus upgrade leaves Echo users unimpressed
Technology
Amazon just rolled out Alexa Plus to some Echo devices for Prime members, but the reaction hasn't been great.
Instead of smoother conversations, people are noticing slower responses, a less friendly voice, and more promotional messages about Alexa Plus popping up.
Many have taken to Reddit to share their frustration about the forced update—though you can switch back by saying "Alexa, exit Alexa+," you can't avoid the initial upgrade.
Users question if AI upgrades are actually better
All these new AI features sound cool on paper, but a lot of users feel they're not really improving day-to-day life.
The disappointment with Alexa Plus echoes what's happening across tech right now (like Google's Gemini rollout), where flashy upgrades don't always mean a better experience.