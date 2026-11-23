Alexandr Wang warns 2027 depends on human guidance for AI
Alexandr Wang, who leads Meta AI, just sounded the alarm about how fast artificial intelligence is advancing.
He pointed out that 2027 might be a turning point for AI's role in our lives and stressed that what really matters is how people choose to guide and control this technology.
Wang cites math breakthroughs, urges safety
Wang highlighted that AIs are hitting huge milestones, like solving math problems humans have struggled with for ages, which shows they're getting smarter fast.
But instead of just making AI even more powerful, he urged everyone to focus on keeping it safe and making sure it actually benefits people.
He warned that if we don't stay proactive, AI could end up moving faster than we can keep up with.