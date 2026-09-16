Alexis Ohanian told CNBC to focus on real AI dangers
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian thinks the tech world is missing the mark when it talks about AI risks.
He told CNBC that instead of focusing on dramatic, sci-fi scenarios, companies should be honest about real dangers and stop making things overly political.
His comments come as AI experts warn that rapid advances in self-improving AI could get out of hand.
Ohanian urges focus on agent swarms
Ohanian compared AI to nuclear energy, powerful but needing careful management.
He wants less talk about "Terminator"-style warnings and more focus on real problems, like agent swarms, where multiple agents work together to perform a complicated task.
Jacob Coxon also warned that Anthropic and OpenAI were "gambling with our lives" and that people building AI "earnestly believe that it can kill us by the end of the decade," echoing Ohanian's call for more responsible conversations around AI.