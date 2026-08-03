Alibaba to release Qwen3.8-Max next week with 2.4T parameters
Alibaba unveiled Qwen3.8-Max, due to be released next week, its largest AI yet with 2.4 trillion parameters, making it one of the largest in the Chinese market, not far behind Moonshot AI's Kimi K3 (2.8 trillion).
Both can handle up to 1 million tokens in one go, so they're perfect for digging through massive legal docs or big chunks of code.
Qwen3.8-Max activates 95B parameters per task
Instead of using all its power at once, Qwen3.8-Max activates just 95 billion parameters per task thanks to a mixture-of-experts design, which keeps things fast and efficient.
It debuted on Arena.AI and already ranks as China's top model for visual analysis, second globally after Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 variant.
Starting next week, you can try it out on Alibaba Cloud's Model Studio.
Chinese firms chase parameters, architecture matters
Chinese tech companies are chasing bigger parameter counts to impress developers, but that's not the whole story.
Smart architecture matters just as much for making an AI model truly effective.