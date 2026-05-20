Alibaba unveils Zhenwu M890 AI chip 3 times faster

Alibaba invests $53B, launches Qwen 3.7-Max

Alibaba isn't stopping at chips: it's investing $53 billion over three years into cloud and AI infrastructure.

It also showed off a server system packing 128 of these new chips together, and rolled out Qwen 3.7-Max, an upgraded language model designed for smarter coding and longer runs.

All these moves highlight Alibaba's focus on building up China's own AI capabilities.