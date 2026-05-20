Alibaba unveils Zhenwu M890 AI chip 3 times faster
Technology
Alibaba just dropped its latest AI chip, the Zhenwu M890, which is three times faster than its last model.
Built to power advanced AI tasks, this launch is part of China's bigger push to rely less on US tech as export restrictions tighten.
Alibaba invests $53B, launches Qwen 3.7-Max
Alibaba isn't stopping at chips: it's investing $53 billion over three years into cloud and AI infrastructure.
It also showed off a server system packing 128 of these new chips together, and rolled out Qwen 3.7-Max, an upgraded language model designed for smarter coding and longer runs.
All these moves highlight Alibaba's focus on building up China's own AI capabilities.