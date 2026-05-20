The move comes as a major step toward enhancing user privacy on the platform

Discord now offers end-to-end encrypted calls to all users

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:31 pm May 20, 202603:31 pm

What's the story

Discord, the popular messaging platform, has announced that it is rolling out end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls to all its users. The move comes as a major step toward enhancing user privacy on the platform. With this new feature, Discord users can now communicate securely without any third party being able to eavesdrop on their conversations, not even Discord itself.