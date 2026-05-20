Discord now offers end-to-end encrypted calls to all users
What's the story
Discord, the popular messaging platform, has announced that it is rolling out end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls to all its users. The move comes as a major step toward enhancing user privacy on the platform. With this new feature, Discord users can now communicate securely without any third party being able to eavesdrop on their conversations, not even Discord itself.
User protection
Discord v/s Instagram
The launch of end-to-end encryption comes as a major win for Discord's community of hundreds of millions of users. The move is also a response to growing concerns over user privacy on social media platforms. Earlier this year, Meta had disabled Instagram's end-to-end encrypted messaging feature, while TikTok had also opted against encrypting user messages after becoming a US-based company.
User experience
End-to-end encryption first introduced in 2024
Discord first introduced end-to-end encrypted voice and video calling in 2024. However, it is only recently that the company decided to make the feature available for all users without any additional steps required from their end.