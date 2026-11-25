Our theories about Sun's eventual death might be wrong
What's the story
The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), the world's largest radio telescope, has made a groundbreaking discovery. It captured the "final nuclear heartbeat" of a dying star, IRAS 06530-0213, some 12,000 light-years away. This observation challenges existing theories about how stars like our Sun die and provides new insights into the process.
Telescope insights
How did ALMA help in this discovery?
ALMA, a network of 66 radio antennas in northern Chile, played a crucial role in this discovery.
The telescope was able to capture the "frozen fossil" of IRAS 06530-0213's last thermonuclear flare-up, which is now encircling an hourglass-shaped planetary nebula that is still forming.
This observation gives scientists a direct look at how stars like our Sun die and evolve into white dwarfs.
Stellar evolution
Last thermal pulse before entering final phase
The gas shell of IRAS 06530-0213 is about half a light-year wide and was ejected into space some 6,500 years ago.
This marks the first direct evidence of the last thermal pulse before this kind of star enters its final phase.
The hourglass-shaped nebula around the star started forming around 700 years ago, indicating that its red giant phase ended relatively recently in cosmic terms.
Stellar chemistry
Isotopes and other unexpected findings
The ALMA observations also revealed an unexpected abundance of heavy isotopes of elements like carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen around IRAS 06530-0213.
This does not match with existing models that explain how stars like IRAS 06530-0213 create elements and mix them into their surroundings.
The researchers did not find a disk of dust around IRAS 06530-0213 either, which is usually seen in dying stars.