ALMA, a network of 66 radio antennas in northern Chile, played a crucial role in this discovery.

The telescope was able to capture the "frozen fossil" of IRAS 06530-0213's last thermonuclear flare-up, which is now encircling an hourglass-shaped planetary nebula that is still forming.

This observation gives scientists a direct look at how stars like our Sun die and evolve into white dwarfs.