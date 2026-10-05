Alphabet buys Wiz for $32B in largest cybersecurity deal
Big news from Google: Alphabet has snapped up Wiz, a cybersecurity company formed in 2020, for a massive $32 billion, the biggest cybersecurity deal ever.
In March 2026, Google's parent Alphabet acquired Wiz, and at Google Cloud Next 2026, this move brings Wiz's skills in spotting network threats together with Google's own security tools, aiming to make digital life safer for everyone.
Google rolls out Agentic SecOps platform
Separately, Google rolled out its Agentic SecOps platform packed with smart AI features, like Gemini AI that scans the dark web for threats and agents that help spot attacks before they spread.
Wiz's tech also helps protect cloud services like AWS and Azure; companies like Colgate-Palmolive are already seeing fewer risks, and Deloitte says threat analysis is now way faster.