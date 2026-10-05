Alphabet buys Wiz for $32B to bolster AI cybersecurity
Technology
At Google Cloud Next, Alphabet acquired Wiz in a $32 billion all-cash acquisition to fight off smarter cyberattacks using AI.
The headline move? Buying cybersecurity firm Wiz and bringing in new AI agents designed to spot threats faster and keep digital spaces safer.
Google Agentic SecOps uses Gemini AI
Google's Agentic SecOps now uses Gemini AI to scan the dark web and flag threats with 98% accuracy.
They've also added specialized agents for hunting down fresh attack patterns and generating persistent threat detection rules.
With Wiz joining the team, Google says clients like Shell and Deloitte can expect even quicker responses when things get sketchy online.