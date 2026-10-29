Alphabet sees best search growth in 5 years from AI
Technology
Alphabet (Google's parent company) just had its best search growth in five years, thanks to AI investments.
CEO Sundar Pichai says these upgrades are driving overall Search query growth, including commercial queries.
The result? Search query growth is up year over year.
Alphabet posts $127.6B this quarter
Alphabet pulled in $127.6 billion this quarter, a 25% jump from last year.
Google Cloud was up 103% year-over-year to $30.7 billion, and YouTube Music and Premium passed 150 million YouTube Music and Premium subscribers globally, though that figure includes trials.
Plus, Google dropped new gadgets like the Pixel 11 and Pixel Watch, rolled out the Gemini 4 Argon AI model, and made a big leadership move by naming former DeepMind leader Demis Hassabis as chair of its AI efforts.