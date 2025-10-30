Alphabet's Q3 revenue surpasses $100 billion for 1st time

Gemini's growth and rising subscription numbers boost revenue

Gemini's user base soared past 650 million this quarter—up from just 90 million a year ago—partly thanks to its popular Nano Banana image generator, which contributed 23 million new users.

On top of that, Alphabet now has over 300 million paid subscriptions led by Google One and YouTube Premium, showing how its diverse services are really paying off.

These wins highlight Alphabet's expanding leadership in tech.