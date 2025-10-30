Emirates is using AI to avoid turbulence

Emirates is using a suite of AI-powered systems to help pilots spot and avoid turbulence, making flights smoother and safer. By combining real-time weather with flight data, the airline has seen fewer bumpy surprises since rolling this out in 2024—meaning more comfortable journeys for everyone on board.

The system uses SkyPath, Lido mPilot, and IATA Turbulence Aware The system taps into tools like SkyPath, Lido mPilot, and IATA Turbulence Aware.

SkyPath uses AI to sift through data from thousands of planes, even catching invisible clear-air turbulence.

Lido mPilot gives pilots up-to-the-minute weather updates so they can make better decisions mid-flight.

Joining IATA Turbulence Aware helps Emirates share and receive data By joining IATA Turbulence Aware, Emirates both shares and receives live turbulence info from airlines across Asia, Africa, Australia, and the Middle East.

This creates a global turbulence map that pilots can check on their tablets—helping them steer clear of rough patches.