AlphaFold co-creator John Jumper leaves Google DeepMind to join Anthropic
Technology
John Jumper, who helped develop AlphaFold, is leaving Google DeepMind to join the artificial intelligence startup Anthropic.
Jumper is famous for co-creating AlphaFold, the artificial intelligence system that predicts protein structures and has changed how scientists study biology.
His move highlights just how intense the race for top artificial intelligence minds is right now.
AlphaFold predicted over 200 million protein structures
At DeepMind, Jumper's work on AlphaFold helped predict over 200 million protein structures, speeding up research in ways that were unthinkable before.
Now he's joining Anthropic, an AI startup.
Even Demis Hassabis, his former colleague at DeepMind, publicly praised Jumper's impact as he heads into this new chapter.