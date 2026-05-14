Altman tells court Elon Musk used memes to delay meetings
Technology
Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, just told a court that Elon Musk would hold up important meetings by showing memes on his phone.
This came out during the ongoing Musk v. Altman lawsuit, where Musk is accusing Altman of turning OpenAI into a for-profit company.
Altman says memes delayed Tesla-OpenAI meeting
Altman explained that one meeting, meant to discuss a possible Tesla-OpenAI absorbing, got delayed because of Musk's meme sharing.
The courtroom even had him emphasize "MEMES ON HIS PHONE. ", making the whole situation feel pretty surreal.
The case has everyone in Silicon Valley watching closely as the two tech leaders clash over AI's future.