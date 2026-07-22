Alva's AIET opens country's 1st IBM AI lab in Moodbidri
Alva's Institute of Engineering and Technology (AIET) in Moodbidri just opened the country's first IBM AI Lab in an engineering college, teaming up with IBM Software Labs.
The goal? To give students real-world experience with cutting-edge AI tech, so they're ready for what the industry needs.
IBM experts lead 2-day student workshop
Powered by platforms like IBM watsonx.ai, the lab offers hands-on training in everything from prompt engineering to building smarter apps.
Students recently joined a two-day workshop led by IBM experts, covering topics like foundation models and workflow orchestration.
As Alva's Education Foundation Managing Trustee M. Vivek Alva put it, "AI, when combined with human common sense, can create powerful solutions," helping students turn their creativity into real solutions.
Plus, IBM leaders say curiosity and adaptability are key for anyone wanting to thrive in the fast-changing world of AI.