Amaravati steps up as quantum hub with homegrown inventions
Amaravati is stepping up as a quantum tech hub, teaming up with local startups, universities, and companies to create its own advanced tech stack.
The city's homegrown inventions, like the NAADA resonator chip, Q-SHIVA cryogenic platform, Q-CoRE control electronics, and Q-CODE software, are setting the stage for building quantum computers in India.
Amaravati builds local quantum supply chain
This collaborative push means Amaravati won't have to rely so much on imported tech. It's drawing in engineers and researchers from across India and beyond.
As Bhaskar Katamneni, Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, puts it, bringing together some of the best minds is key to creating a strong local supply chain for quantum computing.