Amazon cuts Google Pixel 10 prices to $549 and $649
Technology
Amazon just made the Google Pixel 10 way more affordable.
The 128GB version now costs $549 (down from $799), and the 256GB model is $649 instead of $899.
All colors (Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Lemongrass) are included in this deal, so you can pick your favorite without paying extra.
Amazon trade-in up-to-$520 on 128GB Pixel10
If you've got an old phone lying around, Amazon's trade-in program lets you save up to another $520 on the 128GB Pixel 10.
Not only does this help your wallet, it's also a win for the environment.
The Pixel 10 itself packs a Tensor G5 chip, 12GB of RAM, a sharp triple camera setup (with a solid zoom), magnetic Pixelsnap accessory support, and a bright 6.3-inch screen that's dust- and water-resistant, pretty handy for everyday life.