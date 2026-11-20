The WF-C510s offer up to 11 hours of playtime per charge, plus another 11 hours with the case.

You get a comfy fit, customizable sound through Sony's app, and an Ambient Sound mode so you can stay aware of what's happening around you.

They connect to up to two devices at a time via Bluetooth and have IPX4 water resistance, so they're good for light rain or workouts.

Just note: charging cable isn't included in the box.