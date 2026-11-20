Amazon Black Friday drops Sony WF-C510 black earbuds to $44
Amazon's Black Friday sale has the Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds down to just $44 (from $70) for the black version.
White and yellow options are also discounted at $48, and all come with free shipping, making it a great pick if you want solid audio without breaking the bank.
Sony WF-C510 offers 11+11 hours playback
The WF-C510s offer up to 11 hours of playtime per charge, plus another 11 hours with the case.
You get a comfy fit, customizable sound through Sony's app, and an Ambient Sound mode so you can stay aware of what's happening around you.
They connect to up to two devices at a time via Bluetooth and have IPX4 water resistance, so they're good for light rain or workouts.
Just note: charging cable isn't included in the box.