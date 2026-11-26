Amazon Black Friday Lego: sets $6, up to 44% off
Amazon's Black Friday sale is bringing some serious deals for Lego fans, with sets starting at just $6 and discounts up to 44%.
Whether you're shopping for gifts or just want to build something cool yourself, there's a huge range, from centerpiece-ready Lego flowers to Duplo models for younger builders, so everyone can find something fun.
Disney Enchanted Castle $32, GT40 $60
Highlights include Disney Belle and the Beast's Enchanted Castle for $32, the festive Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure, and the 1966 Ford GT40 MKII Race Car Model at $60 if you like a challenge.
There are also classics like the Classic Medium Creative Brick Box and Creator 3-in-1 Turtle with a Water Lily Flower set.
Perfect time to grab a set (or two) before they're gone!