MGM+ and Starz are also joining in at $1.99 and $2.99 a month for two months, and HBO Max's ad-supported plan drops to $5.49 a month (though some users have seen it not showing for all users at this time).

Bonus: You can now link your Amazon account to some of these services, making it easier to stream through Prime Video or their own apps.

If you've been eyeing new shows or want to try something different, this might be the best time to jump in without breaking the bank.