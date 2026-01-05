Amazon brings Alexa to the web with Alexa.com
Amazon just dropped Alexa.com—a web version of its voice assistant—making it easier to chat with Alexa right from your browser.
Announced at CES 2026, it's rolling out for Early Access users.
Now you can organize your life, manage smart home devices, check calendars, shopping lists, and even upload docs or images for quick info extraction—all in one place.
What's new and why it matters
Alexa.com isn't just about talking to Alexa—it connects with apps like Uber, OpenTable, Ticketmaster, Yelp and more so you can book rides or tables straight from your browser.
Smart home controls are now built into chats for faster access to things like thermostats or cameras.
Signing up is easy: just use your Amazon account at Alexa.com.
Fresh look for the Alexa app
Alongside the web launch, Amazon has revamped the Alexa app with a new chatbot-style homepage.
This update makes chatting with Alexa feel more natural and interactive—part of Amazon's push to make their assistant more helpful (and less robotic) wherever you use it.