Google Gemini AI is about to make your TV way smarter
Google just dropped four new Gemini AI features at CES 2026, all aimed at making your Google TV experience smoother and more fun.
Think: easy photo editing, hands-free control over TV settings, deep-dive visuals, and even AI-generated media.
First up on TCL TVs, these upgrades will hit other Google TV devices and projectors soon.
What's new with Gemini AI?
You can now tell your TV things like "screen too dim" or "the dialogue is lost," and Gemini will tweak the picture or sound for you—no more digging through menus.
It also lets you search Google Photos by person or moment, remix pics with creative styles, and play around with fresh content using Veo and Nano Banana models.
How to get these features
To try out the new stuff, you'll need a device running Android TV OS 14 or newer, plus internet and a Google account.
Heads up: it's rolling out in select languages and countries first—so some folks might have to wait a bit for the full experience.