TCL launches NXTPAPER 70 Pro smartphone, Note AI NXTPAPER tablet

TCL just dropped two new gadgets at CES 2026: the NXTPAPER 70 Pro smartphone and the Note A1 NXTPAPER tablet. Both devices feature TCL's latest display tech, aiming for a smoother, eye-friendly experience—whether you're streaming or taking notes.

Specs at a glance: The NXTPAPER 70 Pro packs a big 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, and offers up to 24GB RAM (with expansion) plus up to 512GB storage.

It also features a 50MP main camera with OIS for steadier shots.

The Note A1 NXTPAPER tablet brings an 11.5-inch auto-adjusting ink mode screen, AI-powered handwriting conversion, support for TCL's T-Pen stylus for easy jotting, and an 8,000mAh battery.

Should you buy it? If you're after smooth visuals and tools that boost productivity or creativity without breaking the bank, these are worth a look—the Note A1 NXTPAPER starts at $419 and the NXTPAPER 70 Pro from €339 ($400).

Both land in February 2026.