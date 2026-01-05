Google brings Gemini upgrades to Google TV at CES 2026
At CES 2026, Google introduced four fresh Gemini features for Google TV—settings controls, creative photo and video tools, AI-powered media generation, and visually rich responses.
The goal, inferred from the features: make your TV smarter and easier to use with natural language commands.
What's new with Gemini?
Now you can say things like "the screen is too dim" or "the dialogue is lost," and Gemini will adjust your settings—no digging through menus.
Searching your Google Photos gets conversational too; just ask for specific people or moments.
Plus, the Nano Banana tool lets you remix photos in fun ways, while Veo creates original videos from prompts or even QR-scanned uploads right on your TV.
When can you try it?
Gemini's new visual responses include high-res images, video context, live sports updates, and a "Dive deeper" option for interactive overviews.
These features are rolling out first on TCL Google TVs before arriving on other devices soon.