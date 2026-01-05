Google brings Gemini upgrades to Google TV at CES 2026

What's new with Gemini?

Now you can say things like "the screen is too dim" or "the dialogue is lost," and Gemini will adjust your settings—no digging through menus.

Searching your Google Photos gets conversational too; just ask for specific people or moments.

Plus, the Nano Banana tool lets you remix photos in fun ways, while Veo creates original videos from prompts or even QR-scanned uploads right on your TV.