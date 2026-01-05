Satellai drops AI-powered pet health tech at CES 2026

Satellai just introduced Petsense AI at CES 2026—a smart system that turns your pet's biometrics into real health insights. It works with the new Collar Go GPS collar, which is now up for grabs at $80 (with a 15% launch discount).

What Petsense AI actually does Petsense AI keeps tabs on your dog's activity, sleep, and temperature, and can even flag early signs of illness.

You can ask it things like "Is my pet acting normally for their age/breed?"

Cat parents—your turn comes later this year.

Collar Go: Features that stand out Collar Go lasts up to 15 days per charge, shrugs off dust and water (IP68), and lets you track pets with huge customizable geofences.