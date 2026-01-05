'Huge mistake': AI pioneer says giving rights to AI is risky

Bengio, a founder and scientific director of the Mila institute who helped shape deep learning, says giving AIs rights might make people hesitate in emergencies. He points out these models are trained to hit their goals, not necessarily follow rules.

His bigger warning about powerful AI

Bengio has also warned before that advanced AIs could help create dangerous bioweapons or launch massive cyberattacks.

In 2026, he joined other experts calling for a pause on building super-powerful AI systems because of the risk they could pose to humanity.