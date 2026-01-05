Samsung Galaxy S26+ gets BIS certification; launch expected soon
Samsung's Galaxy S26+ just cleared BIS certification, hinting that its India launch is right around the corner.
This dual-SIM model (SM-S947B/DS) joins the upcoming S26 series lineup, which also includes the S26 and S26 Ultra.
Specs at a glance:
The S26+ is set to feature a sharp 6.7-inch QHD display with up to 2,600 nits brightness and a smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, you'll get either a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and storage options from 256GB to 512GB—all running on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16.
Cameras & battery:
Expect a triple rear camera setup: a crisp 50MP main lens, plus a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.
Selfies are covered by a solid 12MP front camera.
Powering it all is a hefty 4,900mAh battery with fast charging up to 45W—so you're set for those long days.
Pricing & launch details:
Despite higher production costs this year, Samsung is aiming to keep S26+ pricing close to last year's model (S25+), though a small increase is possible.
The global reveal happens in February at Samsung's Unpacked event, with sales expected to start in March.