Samsung Galaxy S26+ gets BIS certification; launch expected soon

Samsung's Galaxy S26+ just cleared BIS certification, hinting that its India launch is right around the corner. This dual-SIM model (SM-S947B/DS) joins the upcoming S26 series lineup, which also includes the S26 and S26 Ultra.

Specs at a glance: The S26+ is set to feature a sharp 6.7-inch QHD display with up to 2,600 nits brightness and a smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you'll get either a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and storage options from 256GB to 512GB—all running on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16.

Cameras & battery: Expect a triple rear camera setup: a crisp 50MP main lens, plus a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Selfies are covered by a solid 12MP front camera.

Powering it all is a hefty 4,900mAh battery with fast charging up to 45W—so you're set for those long days.