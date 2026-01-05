CES 2026: LG's new OLED evo W6 wallpaper TV is ultra-thin and wireless

What makes it stand out?

The OLED evo W6 steps up with brighter visuals, sharper colors, and deeper blacks than previous models.

It features a smooth 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium for gamers who want lag-free action.

Certified "reflection-free" by Intertek, it promises clear viewing even in bright rooms.

You'll get to pick between a massive 77-inch or an even bigger 83-inch screen—though LG hasn't shared pricing yet.