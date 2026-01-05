Next Article
CES 2026: LG's new OLED evo W6 wallpaper TV is ultra-thin and wireless
Technology
LG just dropped its OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV at CES 2026, reviving their super slim series with a design that's only 9mm thick.
The TV connects wirelessly to the Zero Connect Box, letting you stream lossless 4K video and audio from up to 10 meters away—no messy cables needed.
What makes it stand out?
The OLED evo W6 steps up with brighter visuals, sharper colors, and deeper blacks than previous models.
It features a smooth 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium for gamers who want lag-free action.
Certified "reflection-free" by Intertek, it promises clear viewing even in bright rooms.
You'll get to pick between a massive 77-inch or an even bigger 83-inch screen—though LG hasn't shared pricing yet.