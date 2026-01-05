Next Article
NVIDIA GeForce NOW is finally coming to Linux
Technology
Big news for gamers: NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service will get native Linux support in 2026.
This means Steam Deck and Linux PC users can jump in without hacks or workarounds.
Expect smoother gameplay, less lag, and better controller support—basically, a much friendlier experience for anyone gaming on Linux.
What else is changing?
Starting January 1, 2026, all GeForce NOW plans will have a 100-hour monthly playtime cap.
While casual players might not notice much difference, some hardcore gamers aren't thrilled about the limit—especially after recent price bumps.
Despite the mixed reactions, NVIDIA is continuing to expand its cloud gaming service, adding new titles like "007 First" and expanding into fresh markets for Linux fans.