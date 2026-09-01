Amazon brings Shop the Scene to Prime Video titles
Technology
Amazon just dropped a cool update for Prime Video: now you can shop for clothes, decor, and other items straight from your favorite shows and movies.
Using Amazon Lens tech, "Shop the Scene" spots products in scenes and recommends them to you.
It's part of a bigger push that also includes "Shop the Show," which covers more than 8,000 titles.
Shop via Fire TV, iOS, Android
If something catches your eye while watching, just pause and press up on your Fire TV remote to open the Shop tab via X-Ray.
There, you'll find featured items ready to buy through the Amazon Shopping app.
Right now, "Shop the Scene" is available on iOS and Android in the US with support for more than 600 titles.