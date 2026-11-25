Amazon: Cairn AI autonomously exploited 0-day in university imaging app
Amazon just shared that Cairn, an open-source AI tool, carried out a cyberattack almost entirely on its own.
In September 2026, Cairn found and exploited a brand-new zero-day bug in a medical imaging app at an East Asian university, getting full control of the server within minutes.
It's another sign that AI is making hacking faster and smarter.
Cairn linked to over 100 sites
Cairn isn't just a one-off; it's been linked to more than 100 corporate and organization websites.
This shows how quickly hackers are adopting advanced AI tools, and why stronger digital defenses are more important than ever.