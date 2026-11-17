Amazon cuts Alexa tablets and Fire TV Stick 4K prices
Amazon just dropped some serious early Black Friday deals, slashing prices on its latest gadgets.
Alexa tablets now start at $150 (that's up to $130 off), and the Fire TV Stick 4K is going for just $20, a record low for Prime members.
Amazon tablets now $150 and $400
These are the first big discounts since Amazon launched its new tablets, with the 64GB version at $150 and the 12 Pro 128GB at $400.
The Fire TV Stick 4K, usually $60, is now 67% off.
Even Google Home speakers and other popular tech are seeing major price cuts as Amazon tries to win over holiday shoppers early this year.