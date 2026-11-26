Amazon cuts Bose SoundLink Flex to $99 for Black Friday
Amazon has slashed the price of the Bose SoundLink Flex speaker from $149 to just $99 for Black Friday.
You can grab it in classic black or fun colors like Dewdrop Mint and Sunset Peach.
The SoundLink Flex is sized right between the super-small Micro and bigger Bose speakers, so it's easy to carry around without losing out on sound quality.
PositionIQ tuning, IP67 and 12-hour battery
The SoundLink Flex packs some smart tech: its PositionIQ feature automatically tunes your music based on how you set it down, so audio stays crisp whether it's upright, flat, or hanging.
It's also waterproof and dustproof (IP67), runs up to 12 hours on a charge via USB-C, and connects with Bluetooth 5.3 for up to 30 feet.
Plus, you can pair two devices at once for easy switching between your two phones.