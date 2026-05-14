Amazon cuts Echo Dot price 20% to $40, limited time
Technology
Amazon just cut the price of its latest Echo Dot by 20%, bringing it down to $40, the lowest it has been in 2026.
For a limited time, you can grab one in charcoal, deep sea blue, or glacier white.
Echo Dot: rich sound, voice control
The Echo Dot isn't just a speaker, it's a compact smart hub for your space.
You get surprisingly rich sound for music and podcasts, plus hands-free control over things like lights and thermostats.
It also helps with daily stuff like setting timers or checking your schedule, with just your voice.