Amazon cuts Fire TV Cube price to $110 from $140
Technology
Amazon just dropped the Fire TV Cube's price to $110 (down from $140), bringing it close to its Prime Day low.
It's built for fast, smooth 4K streaming with an eight-core processor and Wi-Fi 6E, and you can control streaming, search, TV power, volume, and compatible smart-home devices hands-free using Alexa.
Fire TV Cube supports 4K streaming
The Fire TV Cube lets you stream in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for solid visuals and sound.
It has an HDMI input for your other devices, plus USB and Ethernet options if you want a stable connection.
Netflix and Prime Video are right there, and the included Alexa Voice Remote means you can manage your TV or smart home gadgets just by asking.