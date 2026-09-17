Amazon cuts Fire TV Cube to $110 for limited time
Technology
Amazon just dropped the price of its latest Fire TV Cube to $110 (down from $140) for a limited time.
This device blends a speedy streaming box with Alexa smarts, making it a solid pick if you want to level up your binge-watching and smart home game without breaking the bank.
Fire TV Cube powers smooth 4K
Powered by an octa-core processor, this is Amazon's fastest streaming device yet.
You get smooth 4K streaming on all your favorite apps (think Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more), plus Wi-Fi 6E support for better connectivity.
With Alexa built in, you can search shows by voice, play music, or ask Alexa whatever you need, all from one box.