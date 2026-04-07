Amazon cuts Fire TV Stick 4K Plus to $30

Fire TV Stick setup and streaming

Setting up is a breeze: just pop it into your HDMI port, plug in the power cable, pair the remote and go.

The Alexa Voice Remote lets you search with your voice or control your TV power and volume.

You'll have access to over 1.8 million movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, and more, plus more than 400,000 free titles on apps like Tubi.

Into gaming? The stick supports cloud gaming via Xbox and Amazon Luna (you'll need a Bluetooth controller for some games).