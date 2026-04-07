Amazon cuts Fire TV Stick 4K Plus to $30
Amazon just knocked the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus down to $30 (from $50), making it way more affordable to level up your streaming setup.
You get crisp 4K visuals, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ on compatible TVs, and immersive Dolby Atmos sound with a compatible audio setup, all packed into a simple stick that plugs right into your TV.
Fire TV Stick setup and streaming
Setting up is a breeze: just pop it into your HDMI port, plug in the power cable, pair the remote and go.
The Alexa Voice Remote lets you search with your voice or control your TV power and volume.
You'll have access to over 1.8 million movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, and more, plus more than 400,000 free titles on apps like Tubi.
Into gaming? The stick supports cloud gaming via Xbox and Amazon Luna (you'll need a Bluetooth controller for some games).