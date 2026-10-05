Amazon cuts Fire TV Stick 4K Select price to $17.99
Technology
Amazon is offering its Fire TV Stick 4K Select for only $17.99 (down from $49.99), and you don't even need a Prime membership to grab it.
The timing, right before its Prime Big Deal Days sale, makes it clear Amazon often discounts its own devices a few days ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.
HDR10+ 4K streaming and cloud gaming
You'll get smooth 4K Ultra HD streaming with HDR10+ support, plus the latest Fire TV interface that helps organize your apps and content.
Alexa voice controls make searching and smart home stuff easy, and there's built-in cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass and Luna, including hits like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.
Sideloading is limited to Amazon Appstore apps, but if you want affordable 4K streaming with some gaming on the side, this deal's hard to beat.