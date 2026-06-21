Amazon cuts Fitbit Charge 6 Gold/Coral to $79 half off
Fitbit fans, heads-up: Amazon just dropped the Charge 6 in Gold/Coral to $79, half off its usual $159 price.
This is the lowest it's ever been, even beating Black Friday deals, and you don't need a Prime account to grab it.
Other colors are discounted too, but Gold/Coral is the best bargain.
Fitbit Charge 6 includes GPS ECG
The Charge 6 packs built-in GPS, Google Maps for easy navigation, and Google Wallet for tap-and-go payments.
Health features include an ECG sensor for heart checks and real-time gym equipment syncing.
With more than 40 exercise modes, sleep tracking with smart alarms, stress management scores, seven-day battery life, water resistance (IP67), plus a three-month Google Health Premium trial, it's loaded for fitness and wellness at a budget-friendly price.
Charge 6 tops 20,000 Amazon reviews
With more than 20,000 reviews and a solid 4.1-star rating on Amazon, people love its advanced features and durability, especially now that it's so affordable.
If you've been eyeing a fitness tracker upgrade without breaking the bank, this deal might be your moment.