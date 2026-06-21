Amazon cuts Fitbit Charge 6 Gold/Coral to $79 half off Technology Jun 21, 2026

Fitbit fans, heads-up: Amazon just dropped the Charge 6 in Gold/Coral to $79, half off its usual $159 price.

This is the lowest it's ever been, even beating Black Friday deals, and you don't need a Prime account to grab it.

Other colors are discounted too, but Gold/Coral is the best bargain.