Amazon cuts Galaxy Z Fold 8 $350, S26 Ultra $450
Amazon just dropped some serious price cuts on Samsung gear for its early Black Friday deals.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is $350 off, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra is now $450 cheaper, making these flagship phones a lot more tempting.
Other S26 models start at $750, so if you've been eyeing an upgrade, now's a good time.
Amazon offers Galaxy Tabs from $200
It's not just phones getting the love: Samsung Galaxy Tabs are starting at $200, making high-end tablets way more affordable.
There are also solid offers on the S26 and S26+ models. Plus, if you're into audio, the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro is $80 off.
Basically, this sale covers a bunch of gadgets worth checking out before Black Friday even officially starts.