Amazon cuts prices on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup today
Technology
Amazon just rolled out some major price cuts on Samsung's Galaxy S26 lineup, starting today.
The deals cover unlocked versions of the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra, so you don't need a trade-in or special membership to snag one.
All three phones pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, at least 12GB of RAM, new AI features, and promise seven years of software updates.
S26 prices start at $799.99
The regular Galaxy S26 (256GB) is now $799.99 (down $100), while the 512GB version gets a $200 discount.
The bigger Galaxy S26 Plus, with its sharp 6.7-inch display and beefy battery, is now $899.99 after a $200 drop.
If you want all the bells and whistles, the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra (256GB) is now $1,099.99, a full $270 off its usual price.