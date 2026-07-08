Amazon cuts prices on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup today

S26 prices start at $799.99

The regular Galaxy S26 (256GB) is now $799.99 (down $100), while the 512GB version gets a $200 discount.

The bigger Galaxy S26 Plus, with its sharp 6.7-inch display and beefy battery, is now $899.99 after a $200 drop.

If you want all the bells and whistles, the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra (256GB) is now $1,099.99, a full $270 off its usual price.