Amazon cuts Ring Battery Doorbell 2K price 60% to $39
Amazon just cut the price of its Ring Battery Doorbell 2K by 60%, bringing it down from $99 to only $39 for Black Friday.
The deal covers all three finishes and is meant to make smart home security more affordable, especially with the holiday package rush around the corner.
Battery-powered doorbell with 2K camera
The Ring Battery Doorbell 2K packs a sharp 2K camera, a wide-angle lens for more of your porch and front steps, and a handy 6x zoom to clearly spot faces or packages.
Setup is quick since it's battery-powered: just mount it and connect to Wi-Fi.
Plus, you can link it with Echo Show or Echo Dot for voice alerts and live video.
Amazon's also discounting a Ring window and door sensor for just $5 with this purchase.