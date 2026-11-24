The Ring Battery Doorbell 2K packs a sharp 2K camera, a wide-angle lens for more of your porch and front steps, and a handy 6x zoom to clearly spot faces or packages.

Setup is quick since it's battery-powered: just mount it and connect to Wi-Fi.

Plus, you can link it with Echo Show or Echo Dot for voice alerts and live video.

Amazon's also discounting a Ring window and door sensor for just $5 with this purchase.