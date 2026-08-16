Amazon cuts Samsung 24-inch Essential S3 curved monitor to $100
Technology
Amazon just cut the price of Samsung's 24-inch Essential S3 Curved Gaming Monitor to $100 (down from $150).
No codes, no Prime required, just a straight-up solid deal that matches last Black Friday's price.
S3 packs 1080p 100Hz plus eye-care
The S3 packs a sharp 1080p curved screen and a smooth 100Hz refresh rate, making it great for gaming, streaming, or long study sessions.
It's easy on the eyes too, with blue light filtering and flicker-free tech.
You get HDMI and DisplayPort inputs (but no built-in speakers), so it fits right in as an affordable upgrade or backup screen.