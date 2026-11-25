An Amazon delivery drone made its first local drop-off in Huntington Woods, Michigan (delivering shampoo) before things took a turn.

On its way out, the drone clipped a fiber optic cable and ended up crashing right through the roof of Logan Coomes's garage.

Amazon responded quickly, sent a team to retrieve the drone, and Amazon spokesperson told WXYZ, "There were no injuries, the drone has been removed, and we are in contact with the resident."