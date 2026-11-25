Amazon delivery drone crashes through garage roof in Huntington Woods
An Amazon delivery drone made its first local drop-off in Huntington Woods, Michigan (delivering shampoo) before things took a turn.
On its way out, the drone clipped a fiber optic cable and ended up crashing right through the roof of Logan Coomes's garage.
Amazon responded quickly, sent a team to retrieve the drone, and Amazon spokesperson told WXYZ, "There were no injuries, the drone has been removed, and we are in contact with the resident."
FAA investigates Amazon drone incident
The FAA is now looking into what happened.
Even with high-tech obstacle sensors, Amazon's Prime Air drones have had similar mishaps before in places like Phoenix and Texas.
The company runs nearly 6,000 drones daily but temporarily halted all of its commercial drone flights after two MK30s crashed into a crane outside of Phoenix.
As Amazon plans to have autonomous deliveries in 500 municipalities by the end of 2026, the company says its MK30 has a "best-in-class perception system to detect and avoid obstacles."